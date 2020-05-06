Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. 120,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,263. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

