Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after acquiring an additional 195,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,294,092. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,666 shares of company stock worth $9,236,120 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.