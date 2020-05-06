Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTL shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

