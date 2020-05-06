Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 767,600 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 6,940,615 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after buying an additional 743,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period.

NG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 34,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $429,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,011.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 602,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,740. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

