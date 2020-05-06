Hyman Charles D Has $824,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Facebook were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

