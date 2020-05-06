Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.30 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.30 ($13.14) price target from analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.06 ($11.70).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

