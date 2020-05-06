Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IBST traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 199.70 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 949,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.29 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ibstock to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 232.57 ($3.06).

In other news, insider Joe Hudson bought 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

