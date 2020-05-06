ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.80 EPS.

ICFI stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 115,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

