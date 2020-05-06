Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453,364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $650,506,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.53.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 216,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,027. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

