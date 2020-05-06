Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $148.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.64.

NYSE:ITW opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

