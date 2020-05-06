Immersion (IMMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Immersion has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.04-0.19 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.04-$0.19 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Immersion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $45,894.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.