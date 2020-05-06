Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($3.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.33. 363,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,498. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

