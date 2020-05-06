Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. to post earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

IAG opened at C$43.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.59. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1-year low of C$30.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$70.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.