Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Critical Comparison

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Innovus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85% Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Given Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30 Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.87 million N/A N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovus Pharmaceuticals beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.