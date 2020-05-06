Insider Buying: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Leon Aghababai Palandjian bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $284.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $85.95.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

