Insider Buying: FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Director Acquires 9,142 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $665.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

