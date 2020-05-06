Insider Buying: Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,220,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE TPB opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.