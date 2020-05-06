Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

