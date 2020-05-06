Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 7,053 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

