Insider Selling: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14), for a total value of £64,397.70 ($84,711.52).

Bill Winters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

Shares of STAN traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 396.60 ($5.22). 2,837,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 390 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 424.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 605.68. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.25 ($7.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.