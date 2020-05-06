Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 2,848 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16.

INTC stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

