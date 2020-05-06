Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 159,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $4,417,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $16,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

