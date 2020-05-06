Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

