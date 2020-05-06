Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

