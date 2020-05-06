Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,535 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

