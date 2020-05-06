Intellinetics (INLXD) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS: INLXD) is one of 216 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Intellinetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million -$2.13 million -0.72 Intellinetics Competitors $2.11 billion $343.73 million -0.62

Intellinetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intellinetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics Competitors 2351 10456 18276 978 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Intellinetics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellinetics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics’ competitors have a beta of -4.66, indicating that their average stock price is 566% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Intellinetics Competitors -59.63% -92.38% -6.56%

Summary

Intellinetics competitors beat Intellinetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

