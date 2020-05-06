International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) Insider Buys £98,000 in Stock

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) insider Richard Holmes bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($128,913.44).

Shares of International Personal Finance stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 43.55 ($0.57). 532,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51. International Personal Finance Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.20 ($2.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.06.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPF shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital lowered International Personal Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.