Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -113.94% -93.71% -38.93% iCAD -43.24% -92.89% -16.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $24.08 million 0.87 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -0.93 iCAD $31.34 million 8.36 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -33.46

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpace Diagnostics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Interpace Diagnostics Group and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 74.28%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than iCAD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iCAD beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

