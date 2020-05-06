Investors Buy Large Volume of Bank of Nova Scotia Call Options (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,067 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,722% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 call options.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

