Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,892% compared to the typical volume of 157 call options.

TTMI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

