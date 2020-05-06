Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,150 call options on the company. This is an increase of 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,489 call options.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,977,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,385,426.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,385 shares of company stock worth $12,403,566 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chegg by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

CHGG stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -579.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $61.33.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

