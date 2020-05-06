Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

IOVA stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

