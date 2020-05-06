Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.3–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506 million.Itron also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.30-0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. 311,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

