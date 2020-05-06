J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given New GBX 175 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.62 ($3.14).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 190.65 ($2.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 236.70 ($3.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.14.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

