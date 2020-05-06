Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Performance Food Group Co’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

