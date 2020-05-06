Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $384.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.08. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $392.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after acquiring an additional 841,298 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Humana by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,559,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $90,615,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

