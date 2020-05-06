Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.11 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.