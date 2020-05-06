Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mondelez International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 430,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 308,592 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

