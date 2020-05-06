Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 166,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

JELD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.