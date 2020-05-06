JNB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,616 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 571.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 133,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

