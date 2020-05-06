JNB Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,096,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 834,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,851,000 after buying an additional 53,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

