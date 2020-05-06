JNB Advisors LLC Invests $4.42 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

