JNB Advisors LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Intel makes up 1.2% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.