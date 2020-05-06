JNB Advisors LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.46. The company has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

