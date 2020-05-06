John Fallon Sells 44,116 Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.97), for a total value of £200,286.64 ($263,465.72).

Shares of PSON traded down GBX 22.80 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 442.10 ($5.82). 2,137,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 493.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 590.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Pearson alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

PSON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 625.20 ($8.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 606.93 ($7.98).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.