JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 850

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BVIC. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 858.46 ($11.29).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.56) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 686.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 865.33.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

