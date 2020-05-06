JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 7,300

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,860 ($77.08) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,950 ($78.27) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,682.63 ($87.91).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,552 ($86.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,209.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,097.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.61.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan acquired 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.