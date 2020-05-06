JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Target Price to GBX 50

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PURP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.58) target price (down from GBX 110 ($1.45)) on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 34.30 ($0.45) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.85. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.05 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

