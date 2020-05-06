Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 79,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $407.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.