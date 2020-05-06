KAR Auction Services (KAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. KAR Auction Services has set its FY 2020

Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts expect KAR Auction Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,924. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

In other KAR Auction Services news, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

